Make them convert to Islam and if they refuse let them pay jizya says Qatari professor

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jizya tax is paid by non-Muslims as a protection tax to the ruling Islamic dispensation. During Islamic rule in India, Hindus had to lower their eyes, bow and let Muslim officials spit on them when they payed the jizya.

New Delhi, Dec 02: An Islamic Studies professor at Qatar, Dr. Shafi Al-Hajri said war is the third and last step in propagating Islam. Speaking with Rayyan TV (Qatar) on November 25, he said that individuals must be invited to Islam or made to pay the jizya poll tax in order to be protected and those who resist should be fought mercilessly.

"Fighting is the third stage of spreading da'wa. First, we call people to Allah, and if they accept, then they will have the same duties and rights as we have. If they refuse then they have to pay the jizya poll tax," he also said.

They have to pay the jizya poll tax in order to receive protection from others. The third stage is fighting them if they refuse, he added.

Jizya is a tax paid by non-Muslims as a protection tax to the Islamic dispensation ruling the territory. Hindus, it may be recalled were humiliated by the Muslim jizya collectors in India at the time of the Islamic rule. While paying the jizya, the Hindus had to lower their eyes, bow down and even let the Muslim official spit on them.

The failure to pay this tax would render the vow of protection of a non-believer's property null and void, leaving the protected non-believer or Dhimmi with the option to covert, enslavement, death or incarceration.

Qatar and Islamic preaching:

Qatar has been under fire for a number of methods being used to convert visitors to Islam during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Katara Cultural Village Mosque in Doha, the capital of Qatar has become a hotspot for the proselytization of the non-Muslims visitors.

At the Mosque multilingual male and female preachers explain Islam and the tolerance preached by the religion to others. Visitors are also being encouraged to watch electronic boards on Islam which are on display in 30 different languages. Books too are being distributed among visitors which speak about the greatness and importance of Islam.

Qatar's Ministry of Awaqf and Islamic Affairs has also erected a pavilion outside the venue of the 2022 FIFA World Cup where visitors are being introduced to Islam and its preachings.

Recently it was reported that radical Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik who is wanted for financial frauds and other crimes in India reached Qatar to preach Islam. A video from 2016 too went viral where he is seen converting people to Islam in Qatar.

Story first published: Friday, December 2, 2022, 12:14 [IST]