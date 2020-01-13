Makar Sankranti 2020: Why do people fly kite and wear black dress as part of the celebration

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 13: Makara Sankranti 2020 or Maghi, is a festival day in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the deity Surya (sun). It is observed each year in January. The festival is majorly celebrated in the Indian Subcontinent and also by Indians and Hindus around the world.

How it is celebrated in different parts of India

This festival is also known as Uttarayan as from the day of Makar Sankranti, the sun begins it's northward journey. The harvest festival is celebrated throughout India, although under different names and traditions.

In Tamil Nadu it is called as Thai pongal, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Lohri in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and Bhogali Bihu in Assam.

In Punjab, its celebrated as Lohri. This day, the people celebrate it by lighting bonfire, worshipping it, wearing new clothes, distributing sweets. This festival marks the harvest of winter crops. They perform Bhangra and Giddha around the bonfire.

Kite flying is also observed traditionally on makar sankranti.

Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, in the simplest of terms, is a sport conducted as part of Mattu Pongal, the third day of the four-day-long harvest festival Pongal.

History of Makar Sankranti As per the legend, Sankranti killed a devil named Sankarasur. The day next to Makar Sankrant is called Karidin or Kinkrant. On this day, Devi slayed the devil Kinkarasur.The information of Makar Sankranti is available in Panchang. The Panchang is the Hindu Almanac that provides information on the age, form, clothing, direction and movement of Sankranti. Puja Muharath: According to drikpanchang.com, Makara Sankranti Punya Kala is from 7:15 am to 5:46 pm. What to do on this Day: Thousands of piligrims take a holy dip in one of the sacred rivers-- Ganga or Yamuna which is believed to wash away sins. Apart from preparing the most populart sweet 'Til gud ladoo' during Makar Sankranti, Many people across India will be seen flying colourful kites on their rooftops. Importance of this Day: Makar Sankranti is dedicated to Sun God. It marks the day when Sun takes a new journey from Dakshinayana to Uttarayan. In Mahabharata, Bhishma Pitamah waited for the sun to be in Uttarayan for him to die peacefully. Why do people fly kites during Makar Sankranti festivities? From the morning of Makar Sankranti, colourful kites can be seen in the sky. It is believed that winter brought in a lot of germs and caused illness and flu. Thus, a huge number of people would turn up during Makar Sankranti to bask in the early morning sun, hoping to get rid of bacteria. While many also consider flying kites high up into the sky as a form of thanksgiving to the gods. Why do people wear black clothes on this day? Although black is considered inauspicious during festival in Hindu religion. This day, people could be seen wearing black dress. Since the sun enters the north direction, it is believed that this the black color absorbs the heat inside it, thereby increasing the body heat. People can also protect themselves from the cold and celebrate the festival properly.