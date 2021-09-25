Major reshuffle in Delhi Police ranks, 11 Special Commissioners transferred

New Delhi, Sep 25: In a major reshuffle in the Delhi Police, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday transferred 40 senior officers, including 11 Special Commissioners and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, an official order said.

The development came a day after a shootout took place inside a courtroom in Rohini court which left three people, including gangster Jitender Gogi, dead, triggering criticism over the security lapse.

This is the first major reshuffle after Rakesh Asthana became the Delhi Police Commissioner in late July and is intended to tighten and reinvigorate the policing system, officials said.

Those transferred include 11 Special Commissioners of Police, one Additional Commissioner of Police and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs. Out of the 40 senior police officers transferred, 30 are IPS officers, the order said.

Additional DCP -II of Rohini district Susheel Kumar Singh has also been transferred as DCP (Vigilance and DE Cell).

With the fresh reshuffle, women IPS officers will be heading six districts out of 15 in Delhi and three other IPS officers have been appointed in the Special Cell.

"This is the first major reshuffle. With this, six women DCPs will now be heading the districts. It it is also for the first time that three DCPs have been transferred to Special Cell unit with an intention to strengthen the policing system and induce new energy," a senior police officer said.

According to the order, DCP (7th Bn DAP) Benita Mary Jaiker will be DCP South, DCP PCR Esha Pandey, will be DCP Southeast and DCP HQ Shweta Chauhan will be DCP Central.

At present, among the 15 districts -- East, West and Northwest districts are being headed by women IPS officers.

Now, S Sundari Nanda, Special CP/HQ and GA has been posted as Special CP/Human Resources Division. Special CP/Operations and Licensing -- Muktesh Chander has been posted as Special CP/Technology and Project Implementation Division.

Spl CP (Intelligence) Dependra Pathak will be Special CP (Law and Order Division Zone -1) looking after Eastern, Northern and Central Range while Special CP (Southern Zone) Satish Golcha will be Spl CP (Law and order Division zone -II) looking after New Delhi, Southern and Western Range now, according to the order.

Spl CP (Western Zone) Sanjay Singh has been posted as Spl CP (Licensing and Legal Divison) while the Spl CP Central Zone - Rajesh Khurana - will be now Special CP (Intelligence Division), it said.

DCP North Anto Alphonse is being relieved for central deputation and DCP P&L Sagar Singh Kaisi will replace him in the north district.

While DCP Dwarka Santosh Kumar Meena has been posted as DCP P&L, DCP (Traffic) Brijendra Kumar Yadav will be DCP Outer North.

Shankar Choudhary who is presently Additional DCP I Dwarka will be heading the district.

The DCP South, Atul Kumar Thakur, has been transferred as DCP Headquarter I, DCP Central Jasmeet Singh has been transferred as DCP Special Cell, DCP Security Gaurav Sharma will be DCP Southwest and DCP outer North Rajeev Rajan has been transferred to Special Cell, the order said.