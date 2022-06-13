Accident captured on camera in Tamil Nadu: Two buses collide in Salem; 3 critical

3 dead, 11 injured after out of control truck runs over sleeping workers

Businessman, driver stop to save eagle; killed as cab ploughs into them on Bandra-Worli sea link| VIDEO

Major accident averted as light aircraft crash-lands near Amethi in UP

India

oi-Prakash KL

Amethi (UP), Jun 13: A major plane accident was averted on Monday near Indira Gandhi Uran Akademi located in Fursatganj, Amethi. The incident occurred when when the light aircraft crash-landed, damaging its fuselage.

A trainee pilot had a narrow escape as the plane took off on a training sortie from the academy but had to make an emergency landing in the nearby Mohammadpur Churai village on the Amethi-Rae Bareli border. Abhay Patel, the trainee pilot, was safe after the emergency landing, media in-charge of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) R K Dwivedi told PTI.

During the landing, the front portion of the aircraft got damaged, Dwivedi said.

Patel got enrolled at IGRUA in 2021 and has completed 27 hours of flying, he said.

As the news of the emergency landing of the plane spread, people gathered in big number and some also took photos and selfie at the site. The cops and Udaan Academy officials have arrived at the spot.