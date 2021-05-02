YouTube
    ashok gehlot coronavirus pandemic

    Maintain discipline, don’t come to streets to celebrate poll victories: Ashok Gehlot

    Jaipur, May 02: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday appealed to people not to gather on the streets to celebrate poll victories in the wake of the raging coronavirus in the state.

    The counting of votes for the bypolls to three assembly seats in the state started on Sunday morning. The results are expected by the evening.

    "The result of the bypolls for the three seats in the state will be announced. It is my appeal to not celebrate in the wake of the rising corona cases. Do not gather crowds, do not burst firecrackers by making a gathering," Gehlot tweeted.

    He also said leaders of political parties, workers, and those winning the elections and their supporters should maintain discipline and "behave in a peaceful manner". A total of 60.37 percent voters had exercised their franchise in the elections held on April 17 in Rajsamand, Sujangarh and Sahada assembly seats of the state.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 10:12 [IST]
    X