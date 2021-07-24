Mai UP 112 bula loonga: UP Police's reply to Zomato, Paytm viral on social media

Can you guess who's the mom and who's the daughter?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 24: Twitter has always taken the centre stage to entertain people. Recently, the digital payment platform Paytm and online food delivery platform Zomato teased Twitterati with a funny meme as a part of an outreach campaign and it gained a good response as netizens began sharing their funny take on the meme.

However, it was the response by the Uttar Pradesh police's social media cell which created quite a buzz and tickled netizens.

UP police's reply to Zomato, Paytm, 'in UP mothers don't say " Beta So Ja Nahin to Gabbar Singh Aa Jayega", Kids say "Mai UP 112 bula loonga" & We think that's beautiful", has gained the attention of several Twitter users.

In UP mothers don’t say “ Beta So Ja Nahin to Gabbar Singh Aa Jayega”, Kids say “ Mai UP 112 bula loonga” & We think that’s beautiful ❤️#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/4FKNgOOvft — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 23, 2021

It can be seen that the 112 is a one-stop emergency number people can dial if they need any help anytime.

UP Police's spin to the original tweet has gone viral. It garnered over 3 lakh impressions, 2,500 retweets, and 12,400 likes.

Many other Twitter users enjoyed the moment and even indulged in friendly banter with the police department.

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 10:54 [IST]