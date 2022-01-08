Mahesh Babu's brother & actor Ramesh Babu passes away; celebs mourn his death

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Jan 8: Ramesh Babu, son of yesteryear Telugu actor Krishna and brother of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, passed away on Saturday evening in Hyderabad. He was aged 56 and survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

As per the reports in the Telugu media, Ramesh Babu was suffering from liver-related problems. On Saturday evening, he was rushed to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology where he was declared brought dead.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever," Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment confirmed the news of his death. The message also requested people not gather at the final venue and follow Covid-19 norms. "In light of the current circumstances, we request all our well-wishers to adhere to Covid-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue," the statement added.

Ramesh Babu came to the limelight as a child actor by acting in Alluri Seetharama Raju wayback in 1974. He also played lead roles in the movies like "Chinni Krishnudu" and "Bazaar Rowdy". However, he did not taste much success.

He later turned producer and funded movies like Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Arjun' and 'Athidhi.'

His last rites will be reportedly performed on Sunday.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of Shri G. Ramesh Babu Garu. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanthi!," Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela expressed condolence on Twitter.

Filmmaker Ramesh Varma expressed shock on Twitter and wrote, "Shocked to here this, Ramesh Babu garu was no more. Condolences to Krishna garu, mahesh babu garu & entire family. Om Shanti"