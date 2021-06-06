YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Nagpur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra unlock 2.0: Despite remaining in level 1 category, some Covid lockdown curbs to remain in Nagpur

    By
    |

    Nagpur, June 06: Nagpur may be in category one of the Maharashtra government's five-level plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions from Monday based on positivity rates and oxygen bed occupancy but several curbs would remain in order to contain the outbreak, state minister Nitin Raut said on Sunday.

    Maharashtra unlock 2.0: Despite remaining in level 1 category, some Covid lockdown curbs to remain in Nagpur

    In the first category, cities and districts, which have a positivity rate of five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent, can open up completely, as per the state government's directive.

    "Nagpur may be in category 1 but the relaxation will be implemented with restrictions, along with a phase-wise review every Friday. From Monday, shops dealing in essential and non-essential items will be open till 5pm on all days," he said.

    Maharashtra unlock 2.0: Lockdown curbs in these districts to be eased in 5-level process; Details hereMaharashtra unlock 2.0: Lockdown curbs in these districts to be eased in 5-level process; Details here

    "Malls will be open till 5pm, while restaurants will be allowed to operate till 10 pm with 50 percent capacity. Local trains will operate regularly, and areas earmarked for walking and cycling will be open from 5 am to 9am and 5 pm to 9 pm," he added.

    The minister said private offices will be functional till 5pm while government offices can operate with 100 per cent staff.

    "Social gatherings for cultural, entertainment and marriage purposes will be allowed with 100 persons or 50 percent seating capacity of the venue. There is a limit of 50 people for funerals and five people at places of worship," the minister said.

    Public transport buses will operate with 100 per cent seating and no standees allowed, the minister said.

    "Schools, colleges will remain shut, but practical exams or administrative work can be conducted till 5pm. Swimming pools and amusement parks will remain shut, and gyms and salons will be allowed till 5pm," he added.

    More nagpur News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra lockdown coronavirus nagpur

    Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 22:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X