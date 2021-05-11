Maharashtra to slow down vaccinations for 18-44 age group

YouTube
    Mumbai, May 11: Maharashtra said that it was slowing down the COVID-19 vaccination process for those in the age group of 18-44.

    The state said the focus would be on the 45 plus age group and this decision was being taken as there was a shortage of doses in the state.

    State health minister, Rajesh Tope said that they were slowing down the process for the 18-44 age group because they did not have vaccines. We do not want to stop, but right now we do not have vaccines, Tope told NDTV. "A discussion is on with the Chief Minister on getting more vaccine," he also said.

    Earlier, Maharashtra said that it was exploring the possibility of importing vaccines directly for the citizens of Mumbai.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 17:08 [IST]
