PM’s security asks Aaditya Thackeray to get out of Uddhav’s car, know why

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Expected date, full list of websites to download

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 16: The Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The results will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The board was expected to release the results on June 15, but the same did not happen. However reports say that the results could be declared today, but there is no official confirmation about the same.

While many were awaiting their results on June 15, an board official later denied the reports. There are nearly 20 lakh students waiting for their results. Students must note that the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 will be available online.

The results would include the marks secured by the students along with their qualifying status in the examinations. The Maharashtra 10th 2022 exams were conducted between March 15 and April 4 2022. The Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 once released will be available on mahresult.nic.in.

Full list of websites to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022:

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

hsc.mahresults.org.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 10:08 [IST]