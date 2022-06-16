Maharashtra SSC 2022 result: Date, time and how to check your marks online

Verses on 'Tukaram Pagdi' to be presented to PM changed after temple trust objects

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jun 16: The result for the SSC or Class 10 will be announced on Friday at 1 pm, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday.

"Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm," Gaikwad told news agency ANI.

The board had conducted the exams for SSC between March 15 and April 4. In 2022, over 16 students across the state registered for the MSBSHSE Class 10 exams. After two years, the board conducted a physical examination despite facing opposition from students who wanted online exams instead of offline due to Covid-19.

In the last two years, the exams were held online due to the pandemic.

Students can check their results after 1 pm at Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur and Konkan division of the state board, Gaikwad added.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary (MSBSHSE) told Hindustan Times that students have to apply for photocopy of answer sheet if they want their answer sheet to be revaluated. He said, "For the answer sheet revaluation, first the students have to compulsorily take the photocopy of the answer sheet. Students who have passed the examination but want to reappear for class improvement will get immediately two chances for the same."

The results will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The SSC results would include the marks secured by the students along with their qualifying status in the examinations.

The Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 once released will be available on mahresult.nic.in

Full list of websites to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022:

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

hsc.mahresults.org.in

How to Check Your Results?

Log into any of the websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click the text 'Maharashtra SSC result 2022'

Enter your roll number, mother name and other details

Your result will be displayed in the next page

Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.