Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers vandalise boards naming Mumbai airport as Adani Airport

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Aug 02: In a recent development, Shiv Sena workers on Monday vandalised boards naming Mumbai airport as Adani airport. Adani name was to be put on board after Gautam Adani's Adani Group got the management of Mumbai airport.

It can be seen that Shiv Sena is opposing to rename Mumbai airport after the Adani Group. The party said that the name is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport, and Adani group has no right to change the name.

A board named Adani Airport was put up at the VIP gate of the Kalina area of ​​Mumbai Airport. However, brandings existed earlier as well when GVK was handling the airport.

Caste-based census: JD(U) delegation meets Amit Shah

Sena further claimed that they had received several complaints of the airport being named after Adani and therefore removed it.

UP: No religious processions during Muharram 2021 as per new Covid curbs; Shia clerics oppose guidelines

In the last few years, major investments have been made by the Adani Group in the aviation sector. Many of the country's major airports are now operated by the Adani Group.

Adani had taken over the management of Mumbai airport from GVK on July 13, 2021. It had installed boards of Adani Airport on the campus.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 2, 2021, 17:32 [IST]