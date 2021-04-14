Janta Curfew in Maharashtra: Know more about what is closed, what's open and what's allowed

Film bodies to approach CM after TV shoots are put on hold in Maharashtra

Maharashtra restrictions: Can house helps go to work

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 14: With lockdown like restrictions being imposed in Maharashtra, many were worried that their domestic help will not be able to go for work.

However the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that domestic helps can go to work during the 15 day lockdown like curbs that was imposed across the state to curb the spread of COVID-19.

BMC chief IS Chahal said that the house helps will be allowed to travel and work during this period. The BMC will on Wednesday announce a new set of guidelines to provide more clarity.

1,05,71,680 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra

We will explain which works or services can remain open during the period. The break the chain restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow 8 pm. We will issue our orders before it," BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday announced strict lockdown-like measures aimed to break the infection's chain, highlighting that COVID-19 cases in the state are exploding at a dangerous rate.

There will be 15-day 'corona curfew' with only essential services being allowed in the state.

As Maharashtra reported 60,212 fresh COVID-19 cases Tuesday, CM Uddhav Thackeray, in his virtual address to the state, said that public transport would be available only for those involved in essential services during the 15-day 'janta curfew' starting Wednesday.

Section 144 will also be imposed across Maharashtra from today which means no one will be allowed to venture out without valid reason. All public places will also remain shut for a fortnight.

Describing the coronavirus situation in the state, CM Thackeray said he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow procurement of oxygen from other states. He said that Maharashtra's healthcare system was under great pressure.

Uddhav Thackeray said he would also request the PM for taking Air Force, Army's help for tackling shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state.

"Hospitals across the state are under tremendous pressure. The healthcare system is overburdened. The current situation is scary," Thackeray said.