Maharashtra resident doctors to go on a strike from Friday

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 1: The resident doctors in Maharashtra have gone for an indefinite strike from Friday with several demands. The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said that the strike continues till its demands are met by the government.

Claiming that the doctors have sacrificed everything for the country, Dr Akshay Yadav, member of MARD, told ANI, "We have an update that at 11.30 am on Friday the higher authorities have called us to the Ministry to discuss the matter. But we want written assurances which we have not received yet. Doctors have sacrificed everything for the people of India. So we just want justice for COVID warriors. Hence we have decided to declare our strike from 8 am on Friday."

Yadav said that their major demand is waiving off the academic fees and the conditions of the hostel should be improved throughout the state. "Third, TDS should not be deducted from the stipend of resident doctors of BMC hospitals. The government hospitals throughout Maharashtra have not received the COVID incentives. They should receive the incentive."

According to MARD President Dnyaneshwar Dhobale Patil, the meeting between the Director of Medical Education and MARD held on Thursday remained inconclusive.

Another meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and MARD members.

Dr Patil adds that they raised the issues five months ago, but the government did not take any action nor any written assurance was given forcing the doctors to go on a strike. "If we get a positive result in the meeting, we will resume our duties. If no results come, our strike will continue indefinitely and it will be severe going forward. The emergency services will not be affected during the strike," he added. With input from agencies

However, the intensive and critical care services for Covid and non-Covid patients will be continued.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 9:29 [IST]