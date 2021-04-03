Maharashtra reports 49,447 new COVID cases, 277 deaths

Where is the FIR, is the law above you: Bombay HC to Param Bir Singh

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 03: Maharashtra has reported 49,447 new Covid cases in 24 hours, registering a new high of infections. A total of 277 people have also died within the period.

Mumbai city also registered 9,108 new infections, the highest spike in a single day.

Previously, on September 17, 2020, Maharashtra had recorded the highest number of 24,619 cases in a day.

With 1,84,404 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 2,03,43,123, the department said.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 84.49 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.88 per cent, it said.

Of the 277 fatalities, 132 deaths had occurred in the last 48 hours, the statement said.

A total of 37,821 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 24,95,315, it said.

The state is now left with 4,01,172 active cases.