Maharashtra political crisis: BJP calls meet of party MLAs at 6 pm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of party MLAs at 6 pm after the Supreme Court's hearing on the floor test.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government to take a floor test on June 30, although the Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court challenging the direction. The apex court will be hearing the matter at 5 pm.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and requested him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state to prove its majority in the Assembly.

Fadnavis claimed that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.

Citing various Supreme Court judgements, Fadnavis said in the letter submitted to the governor that as majority in the House is "supreme" in parliamentary democracy and essential for a government's existence, he was requesting the governor to ask the chief minister to prove majority at the earliest.