Maharashtra plunges into further turmoil as tussle reaches deputy speaker’s office

New Delhi, Jun 24: There is no sign of the Maharashtra political turmoil ending with a majority of the Shiv Sena's MLAs in Assam's Guwahati. The rebellion led by Shiv Sena MLA, Eknath Shinde will play out today in the office of the deputy speaker.

The Shinde faction has written two the deputy speaker of the assembly seeking the reaffirmation of his appointment as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. Shinde also sought the appointment of Bharatshet Gogawale as the chief whip. A copy of the letter has been sent to the deputy speaker along with the signature of 37 Shiv Sena MLAs.

This development comes in the wake of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs-Eknath Shinde, Prakash Surve, Tanaji Sawant, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandeep Bhumare, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Yadhav, Anil Babar, Balaji Devdas, Lata Chaudhari. This was sought on the ground that they missed a key meeting amidst the ongoing crisis. Only 13 MLAs were said to be present at the meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde however hit back asking who they are trying to scare. We understand your made up law too.

According to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, the whip is applicable only for Assembly proceedings and not for our meetings. There are various Supreme Court orders in this regard. You cannot scare us by asking for action against the MLAs. We are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Meanwhile Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut has given the rebel MLAs a 24 hour deadline. He said that they are ready to consider their demand positively. Do not write letters on Twitter and WhatsApp, Raut told the rebel MLAs.

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the NCP said that the fate of the coalition will be decided on the floor of the House.

