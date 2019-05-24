  • search
    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Full List of Winners & Party Wise Results

    Mumbai, May 24: The massive saffron surge has sweep through most parts of India, The Saffron alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena has emerged victorious in the electoral battle in Maharashtra. The results sprung surprises across the State with a number of big names losing out.

    The BJP-Shivsena alliance has secured 40 seats in the state whereas the Congress-NCP alliance has managed to secure only 5 seats in the state. The remaining two seats have gone to an independent candidates from Amaravati and the second has gone to the candidate of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the constituency of Aurangabad.

    The total vote share of the BJP-Sena combine also crossed the 50% mark for the first time since Independence. Both parties were on course to retain their 2014 tally of 23 and 18.

    Leader of Opposition post: Congress may miss out this time as well

    Reacting to the results, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted that it was the trust people have on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has helped the alliance repeat it's 2014 performance.

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituencies - List of winners

    Constituency Party Winner
    Bhandara-Gondiya BJP Sunil Baburao Mendhe
    Gadchiroli-Chimur BJP Ashok Mahadevrao Nete
    Chandrapur INC Balubhau
    Wardha BJP RC Tadas
    Ramtek SS Krupal Balaji Tumane
    Nagpur BJP Nitin Gadkari
    Yavatmal-Washim SS Bhavana Gawali
    Akola
    Amravati IND-Cong Navnit Ravi Rana
    Nanded BJP Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar
    Parbhani SS Jadhav Haribhau
    Beed BJP Pritam Gopinathrao Munde
    Buldhana SS Jadhav Ganpatrao
    Hingoli SS Hemant Patil
    Osmanabad SS Omprakash Bhupalsinh
    Latur BJP ST Shrangare
    Solapur BJP JS Shivacharya
    Aurangabad AIMIM Imtiaz Jaleel Syed
    Raigad NCP Tatkare Sunil Dattatray
    Pune BJP Girish Bhalchandra Bapat
    Jalgaon BJP Unmesh Patil
    Raver BJP Khadse Nikhil
    Madha BJP Ranjeetsinha Hindurao
    Sangli BJP Sanjaykaka Patil
    Jalna BJP Danve Dadarao
    Baramati NCP Supriya Sule
    Ahmednagar BJP Sujay Radhakrishna
    Satara NCP SCP Bhonsle
    Ratnagiri SS Vinayak Raut
    Sindhudurg SS Vinayak Raut
    Hatkanangle SS Dhairyasheel Mane
    Kolhapur SS Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik
    Bhiwandi BJP Kapil Moreshwar Patil
    Kalyan SS Shrikant Eknath Shinde
    Thane SS Rajan Baburao Vichare
    Mumbai North BJP Gopal Shetty
    Nandurbar BJP Heena Vijaykumar
    Dhule BJP Bhamre Subhash Ramrao
    Dindori BJP Bharati Pravin Pawar
    Mumbai North Central BJP Poonam Mahajan
    Mumbai South Central SS Rahul Ramesh Shewale
    Mumbai North West SS Gajanan Kirtikar
    Mumbai North East BJP Manoj Kotak
    Nashik SS Godse Tukaram
    Palghar SS Rajendra Dhedya Gavit
    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 15:12 [IST]
