Maharashtra LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Chief Minister
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
Mumbai, Nov 28: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra today. The historic Shivaji Park in Dadar west is being decked up for the mega event for the swearing-in of Shiv Sena chief. NCP leader Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal, Jayant Rajaram Patil also takes oath as Maharashtra ministers.
Thursday's swearing-in follows days of dramatic political developments, including a three-day government formed by unexpected support from NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who has since returned to the Sharad Pawar-led party fold.
Stay tuned with LIVE updates:
7:28 PM, 28 Nov
PM Narendra Modi wished Uaddhav Thackeray on Twitter after his oath taking ceremony, he tweeted, "Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra."
7:26 PM, 28 Nov
Shiv Sena workers in Jammu & Kashmir celebrated after Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
7:19 PM, 28 Nov
The oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress ministers concluded. Uddhav will hold his first cabinet meeting at 8pm today after becoming CM.
7:17 PM, 28 Nov
Mumbai witnessing a gala time of three parties Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, the swearing-in ceremony today with Uddhav taking oath as the CM.
7:07 PM, 28 Nov
Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut take oath as Ministers of Maharashtra.
7:06 PM, 28 Nov
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker is likely to be sworn in on November 30.
7:04 PM, 28 Nov
Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai take oath as ministers of Maharashtra.
7:01 PM, 28 Nov
NCP leader Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal takes oath as minister
7:00 PM, 28 Nov
NCP leader Jayant Rajaram Patil takes oath as minister.
6:41 PM, 28 Nov
Top NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel arrived at the oath-taking ceremony of CM designate Uddhav Thackeray and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders.
6:36 PM, 28 Nov
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray arrives at the oath taking ceremony of cousin, CM designate Uddhav Thackeray and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders.
6:27 PM, 28 Nov
Former Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan Singh writes letter to Uddhav Thackeray, "I am very happy to know that you are taking oath as the 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is a historic event and I commend you on your visionary leadership."
6:12 PM, 28 Nov
Supreme Court to tomorrow hear the petition filed by Pramod Pandit Joshi, the spokesperson of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, seeking a direction that the SC should pass an order against the post-poll alliance in Maharashtra and it be declared as unconstitutional and null and void.
5:10 PM, 28 Nov
The first meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet will be held later in the evening today.
4:18 PM, 28 Nov
Common Minimum Program of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' assures immediate assistance and loan waiver for farmers. Crop Insurance Scheme to be revised to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops.
3:37 PM, 28 Nov
Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut will take oath as Ministers today, reports ANI quoting sources.
2:57 PM, 28 Nov
According to reports, Uddhav Thackeray has resigned as the editor-in-chief of Saamana. Sanjay Raut is the executive editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece.
2:56 PM, 28 Nov
Six ministers, two each from all three parties, will be sworn in today along with Uddhav Thackeray.
2:50 PM, 28 Nov
Amid speculations, Ajit Pawar has said he will not be taking oath today.
2:01 PM, 28 Nov
Jayant Patil too has confirmed that he will be taking oath in the evening along side Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray. However, portfolios yet to be decided.
1:37 PM, 28 Nov
Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena: We have invited all big leaders from the centre and state including the Prime Minister. Aaditya Thackeray himself went to invite Congress Pres Sonia Gandhi. We have also invited former Maharashtra CM and Raj Thackeray. Everyone should witness the historic day.
1:31 PM, 28 Nov
Ajit Pawar arrives at Silver Oak, residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar. Party leaders Jayant Patil and Praful Patel are already present at the residence.
1:20 PM, 28 Nov
BJP also could form govt after showing majority. If the Supreme Court had not given a deadline of 24 hours for the floor test, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar wouldn't have resigned. It was difficult to prove majority in a short span of 24 hours.
12:47 PM, 28 Nov
Congress' Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde & NCP's Jayant Patil to address a joint press conference, ahead of swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief & 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' leader Uddhav Thackeray, today. The Common Minimum programme will be released.
12:44 PM, 28 Nov
Raj Thackeray likely to attend his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thakceray's oath taking ceremony today.
12:25 PM, 28 Nov
Ajit Pawar has not gone incommunicado, he has intentionally switched off his mobile phone to avoid frequent calls. He will attend the swearing-in ceremony, NCP spokesperson.
11:59 AM, 28 Nov
With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to take oath as Maharashtra's chief minister, the party on Thursday heaped praises on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and termed him 'margdarshak' (guide) of the new government in the state.
11:56 AM, 28 Nov
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not attend the swearing-in Ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray due to his private engagements.
11:56 AM, 28 Nov
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath to attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in-ceremony as Maharashtra chief minister in Mumbai, today.
11:55 AM, 28 Nov
Maharashtra: DMK president MK Stalin arrives in Mumbai. He will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of the state, led by Shiv Sena chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister, today. pic.twitter.com/c0IzWQjZWY
DMK president MK Stalin arrives in Mumbai. He will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of the state, led by Shiv Sena chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister, today.
3:58 PM, 23 Nov
In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test.
3:59 PM, 23 Nov
Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation.
3:59 PM, 23 Nov
The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds.
4:06 PM, 23 Nov
According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time.
4:16 PM, 23 Nov
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.
4:16 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra.
4:17 PM, 23 Nov
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption".
4:17 PM, 23 Nov
Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar.
4:18 PM, 23 Nov
Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman.
4:19 PM, 23 Nov
"Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said.
4:22 PM, 23 Nov
Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power.
4:23 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government.
4:24 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office.
4:24 PM, 23 Nov
We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis.
4:32 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government.
4:34 PM, 23 Nov
For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar.
4:34 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120.
4:35 PM, 23 Nov
In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark.
4:36 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office.
4:39 PM, 23 Nov
The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively.
4:40 PM, 23 Nov
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test.
4:42 PM, 23 Nov
The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said.
4:43 PM, 23 Nov
Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting.
4:44 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar
4:47 PM, 23 Nov
Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's.
4:49 PM, 23 Nov
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's.
5:01 PM, 23 Nov
NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him".
5:15 PM, 23 Nov
Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation.
5:29 PM, 23 Nov
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar
5:47 PM, 23 Nov
Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.
