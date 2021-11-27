Maharashtra issues fresh Covid guidelines amid 'Omicron' scare: Full guidelines here

Like Anil Deshmukh, some people trying to frame me in false case: Nawab Malik

Mumbai, Nov 27: Maharashtra government has issued fresh restrictions and permissions for passengers arriving in the state, in view of a huge new wave of COVID-19 in South Africa called Omicron, which is highly contagious as compared to the past variants of the coronavirus.

All travellers into state from any international destination shall be governed by directions of Govt of India in this respect, an official order states. Domestic travellers shall either be fully vaccinated or carry RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours, the government order said.

Guidelines for travellers/passengers in Maharashtra:

All travellers into the state from any international destination shall be governed by directions of the Government of India in this respect.

Domestic travellers shall either be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

Defaulters of COVID appropriate behaviour, if found inside a Taxi/bus or any 4 wheeler, will be fined Rs 500 along with the driver/conductor.

Owner transport agency in cases of buses shall be fined Rs 1000.

Vaccination requirements:

Attendees, organisers, guests and staff members in any ticketed or non ticketed event must be fully vaccinated.

Public transportation facilities can be availed only by fully vaccinated individuals.

Other Restrictions:

Closed facilities like theatres, cinema halls and marriage halls etc. can only operate with 50% capacity