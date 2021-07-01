Maharashtra: How this Kalbhonde village in Thane district is still untouched by Covid-19

Could not recognise my wife while battling COVID-19: Aniruddh Dave

Thane, July 01: A total of five lakh 79 thousand 651 patients were infected due to Corona virus in Thane district of Maharashtra. Out of which five lakh 53 thousand and 115 recovered and 10 thousand 388 succumbed to the virus.

But Kalbhonde village in Shahapur Taluka was able to keep Corona away.

Kalbhonde village in Thane district has become a case-study of with not a single case of COVID-19 infection recorded in the village.

Kalbhonde - which has a population of 1,560 people and is spread over 1,800 hectares - is located in the Shahapur taluka of Thane district and is far from towns and cities.

According to reports, during first wave of Corona, District Health Officials and Gramsevak created awareness among villagers about the virus. Sarpanch and Police Patil have asked citizens to stay in the village.

Those coming from outside were asked to stay in quarantine and after testing they were allowed to enter the village.

Due to all such efforts of villagers, not a single patient of Corona was registered in first and second wave Corona in Kalbhonde village of Thane district.

Now, the villagers have started preparing for the third wave.