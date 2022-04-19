No Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker 15 minutes after or before Azaan in Nashik

Maharashtra: Guidelines soon for use of loudspeakers in religious places

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Apr 19: Maharashtra Government is likely to issue guidelines soon for use of loudspeakers in religious places. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai today, State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai's Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey will hold consultations and draft the guidelines. He said, the detailed notification in this regard will be released in the next couple of days.

This comes days after Chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray sought removal of loudspeakers from mosques. During a recent rally in Mumbai, Thackeray announced that MNS will start playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques, if the loudspeakers are not removed by 3rd of May.

Meanwhile, Nashik Police has issued an order, directing all religious places, be it temples, mosques, churches or Gurudwaras, to seek permission for using loudspeakers.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey informed reporters that all permissions must be secured by 3rd of May, adding that action will be taken against those found violating the order.

Pandey further informed that playing of Hanuman Chalisa or bhajans will not be allowed within 100 metres of any mosque.

With an aim to maintain law and order in the district, the Police Commissioner said that playing of Hanuman Chalisa or bhajan on loudspeakers will also be barred for 15 minutes before and after the Azaan or the Islamic call for prayer.

The Nashik Police's notification in this regard mentions that it will give permission while following the order passed by Supreme Court in July 2005 and the State Government's resolution dated 21st April 2009. In both cases, the noise levels cannot exceed 75 decibels.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 8:13 [IST]