Where is the FIR, is the law above you: Bombay HC to Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra govt to promote student from classes 1 to 8 without exams

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 03: In view of COVID19 situation, Maharashtra board has decided to pass all student from class 1 to class 8 without any exam. A decision regarding promoting students of Classes 9 and 11 would also be taken soon.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to twitter to make the announcement "In view of the ongoing situation due to #Covid 19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of class 9th and 11th will soon be taken."