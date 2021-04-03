YouTube
    Maharashtra govt to promote student from classes 1 to 8 without exams

    Mumbai, Apr 03: In view of COVID19 situation, Maharashtra board has decided to pass all student from class 1 to class 8 without any exam. A decision regarding promoting students of Classes 9 and 11 would also be taken soon.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to twitter to make the announcement "In view of the ongoing situation due to #Covid 19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of class 9th and 11th will soon be taken."

    Story first published: Saturday, April 3, 2021, 16:22 [IST]
