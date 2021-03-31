Maharashtra: This city is charging Rs 5 for entering markets for an hour amid COVID spike

Maharashtra govt slashes Covid test rates: RT-PCR to cost Rs 500, Rapid Antigen Rs 150

pti-Deepika S

Mumbai, Mar 31: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday brought down the rates of coronavirus RT-PCR tests to Rs 500 from Rs 1,000. The charges for rapid antigen tests were also brought down.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope made the announcement.

After the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the charges for a RT-PCR test in the state were Rs 4,500, which were slashed from time-to-time by the state government to ease the burden on people.

"The new rates for RT-PCR test are fixed at Rs 500, Rs 600 and Rs 800. For giving samples at the collection centre, Rs 500 will be charged. For the same test at a Covid Care Centre or a quarantine centre, the charges will be Rs 600 and to collect the swab from home, the labs can charge Rs 800," Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of public health department, said.

The cost of anti-bodies test will be Rs 250, Rs 300 and Rs 400 for similar services respectively.

"No private lab can charge more than these prescribed rates," he added.

For another test- CLIA- for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the charges will be Rs 350, Rs 450 and Rs 550 respectively, while for rapid antigen test the amount will be Rs 150, Rs 200 and Rs 300 respectively, Dr Vyas said.

Tope said, "There is ample availability of material required for these tests. Which is why, the state government has decided to bring down the prices of these tests."