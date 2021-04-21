YouTube
    maharashtra coronavirus

    Maharashtra govt issues new guidelines: What's allowed, What is not

    Mumbai, Apr 21: Maharashtra government has released a new set of SOPs in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    • Marriage to be conducted as a single event in a single hall not extending beyond 2 hours with maximum of total 25 persons attending the same.
    • Private buses can ply with 50 per cent of seating capacity with no standing travelers
    • Private transport excluding buses can ply for emergency or essential services or valid reasons with driver plus 50 per cent of the seating capacity
    • Government offices to function at 15 per cent capacity
    • Local trains usage restricted
    Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 22:41 [IST]
