Maharashtra govt formation: Picture will be clear by tomorrow noon, says Sanjay Raut

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 20: Shiv Sena has exuded confidence that they will form the government in Maharashtra before the end of this month and the process to finalise the modalities will be completed in 5-6 days.

"The process to form the government will complete in next 5-6 days and a popular and strong government will be formed in Maharashtra before December. The process is going on," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told media.

"All the obstructions which were there in last 10-15 days regarding the government formation in Maharashtra are not there anymore. You will get to know by 12 pm tomorrow that all the obstructions are gone. The picture will be clear by tomorrow afternoon," he said.

As stalemate continues, Shiv Sena to hold crucial meeting on Friday

The Shiv Sena emains the most confused in Maharashtra today no no clarity has been given to the party about the formation of the government by the Congress and NCP, while the BJP has said a flat no to its demands.

Many Shiv Sena leaders still feel that the deal with the BJP would have been a better one. However, the deal with the BJP is stuck on the 50:50 condition, which the Sena has been insistent on.

The BJP, on the other hand, has made it clear that there shall be no such deal.

A crucial meeting of the NCP and Congress is scheduled for today. The leaders would discuss further on the common minimum programme. Sonia Gandhi is not very keen on the alliance with the Shiv Sena. Leaders hope that this meeting will iron out all the dfferences, paving way for government formation in Maharashtra.