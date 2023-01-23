Rapido suspends all its services in Maharashtra after being pulled by Bombay HC

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari wants to step down, conveys to PM Modi

Koshyari was under fire from Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for his comments on legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

New Delhi, Jan 23: In a surprise move, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, said today that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his wish to be "discharged of all political responsibilities".

The decision comes just days after the politician said that he was 'unhappy' after becoming the Governor and felt that he was not in the right place.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra - the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters," said Koshyari said in a statement.

"I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years," he added.

"During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon'ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard," Koshyari said.

"...Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon - Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere as there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden days, there are Babasaheb Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari who are heroes of present days," Koshyari had said at the convocation ceremony of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad in November last year.