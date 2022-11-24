Maharashtra Guv Koshyari summoned to Delhi after remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji sparks row

New Delhi, Nov 24: Amid demands for his removal, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been summoned to New Delhi after his remarks referring to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sparked a major controversy.

Koshyari will make the unscheduled trip to New Delhi on November 24 (Thursday) and will return on (Friday).

Speaking on Koshyari's visit to the national capital, BJP MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale said, "I think they will replace him and they should replace him. He is creating disharmony among people at large. This is not going to stop unless a solution is provided."

Bhosale also wrote to President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others that the comment doesn't echo the national sentiment and demanded that Koshyari be sacked from his post.

Maharashtra: Governor Koshyari scraps MVA's list of 12 MLC nominees

Crossed all limits: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also slammed Koshyari over his recent statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and said he has "crossed all the limits".

The former Union minister also said that "such people" should not be given crucial posts.

"When I heard his comments about Shiv Chhatrapati... now he has crossed all the limits. He did praise Shivaji Maharaj yesterday, but it is a late realisation." "I think the President and the Prime Minister should take a decision (about Koshyari). Such people should not be given crucial posts," Pawar was quoted saying by PTI.

The post of governor represents an institution and in order to maintain the dignity of that post, we did not comment against Koshyari earlier, the NCP supremo added.

Koshyar's controversial remark

Koshyari had said last week during an event in Aurangabad that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days". He even referred to B R Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about "icons" in the state, drawing criticism from the opposition.

"Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon - Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden time, there are Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari," the governor said.

