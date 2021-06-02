Stricter curbs in Maharashtra: Here is what is allowed, what is not

Maharashtra government cancels HSC exams

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, June 02: A day after the central government announced to cancel class 12 exams of CBSE, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to cancel the state board class XII final exams amid coronavirus crisis. It can be seen that the issues were discussed in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the education department will send the proposal to the state disaster management authority (SDMA) as the HSC exam issue is pending in the Bombay High Court.

"Our priority will be students' health and safety and an affidavit will be submitted to the HC through advocate general," said Gaikwad.

As many as 14 lakh students enrolled for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams and are waiting to know their fate. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had urged the Prime Minister to decide a uniform policy on all class 12 students.

While decisions on conducting exams are a state matter, sources in the education department said that the state too does not want to risk the lives of students by crowding them at exam centres.

The state has already cancelled class 10 exams and a methodology to evaluate students based on their performance in classes 9 and 10 has been worked out.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 22:18 [IST]