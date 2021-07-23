Maharashtra: Five died, 30 still trapped in Raigad district due to landslides and floods

Well collapse in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to help out in rescue work

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 23: Several regions of Maharashtra, including Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur have been ravaged by incessant rainfall.

Five people died in Raigad district due to landslides and floods, Nidhi Chaudhary, District Collector, Raigad said adding that as many as 15 peeople have been rescued late night due to torrential rains that have battered the region over the last 24 hours.

Local police personnel have rescued 15 people and at least 30 people are still trapped. District Collector Raigad, Maharashtra said that four incidents of landslides were reported in the district. Rescue operations were delayed as heavy downpour has washed away the road to Kalai village.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed rescue teams in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other regions to carry out rescue missions.

Heavy rains likely in parts of Kerala; Orange alert issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad

Major rivers in Ratnagiri district, including Kodavali, Shastri, Jagbudi, Vashishti, Bav are flowing above the danger level. Rivers, including Patalganga, Gadhi, Kundalika, Amba, Savitri, Ulhas rivers in Raigad district are flowing above the danger level.

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation arising out of the continuous downpour and flooding and assured full cooperation from the Centre. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal region (Ratnagiri and Raigad districts) for the next three days.