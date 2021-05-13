Maharashtra extends lockdown like restrictions till 7 am, June 1

YouTube
    Mumbai, May 13: Maharashtra has extended the lockdown like restrictions till 7 am on June 1.

    The new order says that anyone entering the state will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report. This rule was earlier applicable only to travellers coming into the state marked as sensitive origin.

    The rule has now been extended for people coming into the state from any part of the country. In the case of cargo carriers not more than two people (driver-cleaner) will be allowed to be travel in the same. If these cargos carriers are originating from outside the state, they may be allowed to enter into the state with a negative RT-PCR test which will have to be issued from up to a maximum of 48 hours before the time of the entry into Maharashtra, the new order said.

    Further the local authorities have been instructed to keep a close vigil over APMCs and ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. If the authorities are finding it difficult to manage and discipline the people, they may decide on a case by case basis to shut these yards or impose further restrictions.

