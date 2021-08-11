YouTube
    Maharashtra eases restrictions, extends timing of hotels, restaurants till 10 pm

    Mumbai, Aug 11: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday eased covid restrictions by allowing the operations of hotels and restaurants till 10pm in the state. Till now, hotels and restaurants were allowed to operate till 4pm.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said "Shopping malls can remain open till 10 pm in the state but visitors need to be fully vaccinated. They need to show their vaccination certificates before entering."

    "The moment the daily need for oxygen comes up to 700 metric tonnes in the state, a full lockdown will be imposed, in the third wave. As other states also may need oxygen, it's not clear if we can get what we need from the Centre," said Tope.

    X