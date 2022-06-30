Maharashtra crisis: Eknath Shinde likely to get Dy CM's post

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 30: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde is likely to get the Deputy CM's post after forming the government with the BJP.

Amid rebellion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stepped down on Wednesday, bringing to an end a tumultuous two-and-a-half-year tenure. While the BJP is expected to form government in Maharashtra on July 1.

Stating that he was not interested "in playing the numbers' game," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was resigning from his post.

"I am also quitting as member of Legislative Council," Thackeray said in a webcast, while appealing the workers of his party not to take to the streets in protest.

Thackeray's announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

He had no regret leaving his post, Thackeray, who was facing a rebellion by majority of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, said. Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, appealed to Sena workers to allow the rebel legislators to return and not take to the streets in protest.

Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 8:49 [IST]