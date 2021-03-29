Everything need not be made public: Amit Shah on meeting Sharad Pawar

NIA recovers DVR, number plates from river in presence of Sachin Waze

Maharashtra: Raid on resort, 47 detained for COVID-19 norms violation in Palghar

Had warned that Sachin Waze could create problems for Maharashtra govt: Sanjay Raut

Rumours won’t get anyone anything: Sanjay Raut on Sharad Pawar, Amit Shah meeting

Maharashtra Covid-19 tally sees dip by 9k cases, records 31,643 new infections

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Mar 29: A day after reporting the highest one-day rise of 40,414 coronavirus positive cases, Maharashtra on Monday added 31,643 fresh infections, taking the overall tally to 27,45,518, the state health department said.

With 102 fatalities, the death toll in the state went up to 54,283.

The detection of fewer cases on Monday is attributed to reduced testing because of Holi holiday.

Maharashtra has been conducting more than 1.50 lakh tests every day on average for the detection of coronavirus positive cases.

On Monday, the state conducted 1,36,848 tests against 1,65,591 samples that were tested on Sunday.

Mumbai reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 12 deaths, taking the tally to 4,04,614 and the toll to 11,665, the department said.

Of the 102 deaths, 85 fatalities occurred in the last 48 hours whereas 14 patients had succumbed in the last week.

The rest three fatalities had taken place before the last week, it said.

A total of 20,854 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 23,53,307, it said.

The state is now left with 3,36,584 active cases.

Thane city neighbouring Mumbai reported 1,010 fresh cases while 934 infections were added in the limits of the Kalyan Dombivali municipal corporation, a Health official said.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township reported 2,554 and 1,481 new cases, respectively, taking the tally to 2,69,429 in the Pune corporation area and to1,31,675 in the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

Nashik city recorded 1,892 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,12,345. A total of 825 infections were detected in Nashik district, the department said.

Ahmednagar district neighbouring Nashik also reported 1,892 fresh cases. With 825 new cases found in the Ahmednagar district, the overall tally rose to 59,368.

Ahmednagar municipal corporation reported 470 new cases, taking the tally to 31,994, as per the department.

In the Marathwada region, Aurangabad city reported 803 new cases while 678 cases were detected in Nanded city.

Beed and Osmanabad districts reported 398 and 323 new infections, respectively, which is indicative of a higher number of cases to be detected in these districts in the next two days, the official said.

Buldana and Washim districts reported 435 and 426 new cases, respectively, during the day.

The local administration has already undertaken measures like imposition of a night curfew and clamping a weekend lockdown, but the number of new cases continues to rise, the official said.

Nagpur city and Nagpur district (barring the city) added 2,281 and 962 new cases, respectively, in the day.

With 1,36,848 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,94,95,189.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 27,45,518, new cases: 31,643, death toll: 54,283, discharged: 23,53,307, active cases: 3,36,584, people tested so far: 1,94,95,189.