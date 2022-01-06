Cruise ship sails back to Mumbai with all passengers as Covid-19 infected patients refuse to get down at Goa

Maharashtra reports 36,265 fresh Covid-19 cases with 13 deaths; will govt impose lockdown?

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jan 6: Maharashtra on Thursday reported 36,265 fresh Covid-19 cases with 13 deaths. 8,907 patients recuperated from the infection to take the total number of recoveries to 65,33,154 with a recovery rate of 96.17 per cent.

Out of 36,265 new Covid-19 cases, 20,181 new infections have been reported in Mumbai. The active cases in the city stand at 79,260.

As per the health bulletin, 79 people have been infected with Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Thursday and a total of 876 cases of new variant have been registered in Maharashtra.

Mumbai registered 57 fresh Omicron cases. So far, 565 cases of the new variant have been detected in the commercial capital.

The commercial capital of India has been witnessing a massive increase in daily cases in the last couple of days.

Currently, 5,85,758 people are in-home quarantine and 1,368 people are in institutional quarantine.

Despite an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections, the number of hospitalized patients is still low in Maharashtra, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday. The state government has not yet considered shutting down local trains in Mumbai and imposing inter-district travel restrictions, he told reporters here.

While discussions were held about imposing weekend lockdown and night curfew, no decision has been taken in that regard too, he added.

A similar rise in infections had been seen during the second wave too, but this time around the demand for medical oxygen and the number of deaths have not increased, which was a positive sign, Tope said. This can be attributed to the fact that Mumbai has achieved nearly 100 per cent vaccination, he added.

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 23:56 [IST]