    Maharashtra CM Uddhav's wife admitted in hospital for COVID-19 treatment

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 30: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray''s wife Rashmi Thackeray was on Tuesday admitted in a hospital here for COVID-19 treatment, sources close to the CM''s family said.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Since her COVID-19 test came out positive on March 22 night, Rashmi Thackeray remained home quarantined, an official had said.

    Earlier, the CM''s son and minister Aaditya Thackeray had also tested positive for coronavirus.

    The CM and Rashmi Thackeray had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government-run J J Hospital here on March 11.

    Rashmi Thackeray is editor of ''Saamana'', the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena.

