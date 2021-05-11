Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has become family doctor: Shiv Sena's 'Saamana'

Mumbai, May 11: Amid the surging cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday described Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the "family doctor" of the 12 crore people of the state, saying his "caring attitude" and efforts have prevented the state from crossing the "danger level".

In its editorial 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena also said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acknowledged Maharashtra's efforts in mitigating the second wave of the pandemic.

In his recent interaction with physicians, the Chief Minister had urged them to help in the early diagnosis of COVID-19 infection in their patients and facilitate timely treatment for them.

Terming Thackeray, who heads the Sena, a "Covidologist", the editorial said he was probably the only chief minister who has studied the COVID-19 crisis in detail. The number of daily coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, which has been reeling under the resurgent pandemic, dropped below 40,000 to 37,236 on Monday for the first time after March 31.

As of May 10, Maharashtra's caseload stood at 51,38,973 including 76,398 fatalities.

"Chief Minister Thackeray studied the pandemic in detail and is working hard to bring down the cases. He has (in a way) become a family doctor of the 12 crore people of Maharashtra," the Sena said.

"He did not let Maharashtra cross the danger level. Not only that but Thackeray is also instilling courage and strength in the people to fight the COVID-19 by becoming their family doctor. It is the duty of everyone to support him," the Sena said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) recently issued a statement saying Modi, during his interaction with Thackeray over the phone, acknowledgedthat Maharashtra has been tackling the second wave of the pandemic well.