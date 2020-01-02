Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Ajit Pawar likely to get finance, Aaditya environment and tourism

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jan 02: Amid murmurs of resentment over the distribution of portfolio among senior leaders of Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress over key Cabinet berths in Maharashtra, a list of probable ministers is doing rounds.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to get the finance portfolio, while Aaditya Thackeray could get the environment and tourism portfolios in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

List of probable ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet

Ajit Pawar, NCP - Finance and Planning

Anil Deshmukh, NCP - Home

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena - Environment and Tourism

Ashok Chavan, Congress - PWD

Balasaheb Thorat, Congress - Revenue

Jayant Patil, NCP - Irrigation

Dilip Valse Patil, NCP - Labour and Excise

Chavan Bhujbal, NCP - Food and Civil Supplies

Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena - Urban Development

Subhash Desai, Shiv Sena - Industry

Amit Deshmukh, Congress - School Education or Power

Nitin Raut, Congress - Wants Power

Yashomati Thakur, Congress - Woman and Child Development

Nawab Malik, NCP - Minority Affairs

Jitendra Awhad, NCP - Housing

The cabinet was expanded on Monday with the induction of 36 ministers which took its strength to 43, including the chief minister.