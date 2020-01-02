  • search
    Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Ajit Pawar likely to get finance, Aaditya environment and tourism

    Mumbai, Jan 02: Amid murmurs of resentment over the distribution of portfolio among senior leaders of Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress over key Cabinet berths in Maharashtra, a list of probable ministers is doing rounds.

    Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to get the finance portfolio, while Aaditya Thackeray could get the environment and tourism portfolios in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

    List of probable ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet

    • Ajit Pawar, NCP - Finance and Planning
    • Anil Deshmukh, NCP - Home
    • Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena - Environment and Tourism
    • Ashok Chavan, Congress - PWD
    • Balasaheb Thorat, Congress - Revenue
    • Jayant Patil, NCP - Irrigation
    • Dilip Valse Patil, NCP - Labour and Excise
    • Chavan Bhujbal, NCP - Food and Civil Supplies
    • Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena - Urban Development
    • Subhash Desai, Shiv Sena - Industry
    • Amit Deshmukh, Congress - School Education or Power
    • Nitin Raut, Congress - Wants Power
    • Yashomati Thakur, Congress - Woman and Child Development
    • Nawab Malik, NCP - Minority Affairs
    • Jitendra Awhad, NCP - Housing

    The cabinet was expanded on Monday with the induction of 36 ministers which took its strength to 43, including the chief minister.

