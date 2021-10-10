Maharashtra Bandh 2021: What is Open, What is Closed

Maharashtra government allows reopening of theatres from 22 October

New Delhi, Oct 10: Maharashtra government has called a 24-hour bandh to show their support for the farmers after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Mumbai Police will deploy the maximum manpower at their disposal on the streets on Monday to prevent any untoward incident during the bandh.

The traders associations have decided to keep Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) close.

All the fruit, vegetable, onion, potato markets will remain closed.

The Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP parties have clarified that the bandh will start at 12 am of October 11/

Essential services involving medical facilities, hospitals, milk and vegetable supply will not be affected.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

The farmers died after being knocked down by vehicles reportedly carrying BJP workers, after which an angry mob allegedly lynched some people in these vehicles.

On Saturday night, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was arrested by the police in Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with the October 3 violence.

Story first published: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 19:53 [IST]