IMD issues heat wave alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for next two days

Maharashtra: At 42.9 degrees Celsius, Akola records highest day temperature in Vidarbha region

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Akola, Mar 17: Akola city in Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded the highest temperature for the day in the Vidarbha region at 42.9 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

A temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Akola on March 15, which was also the highest in the Vidarbha region of east Maharashtra.

A MeT official said the maximum temperature in the region is expected to rise to 42 to 43 degrees Celsius in the next two days due to hot winds coming from North India.

"On Wednesday, Akola recorded the temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in the entire Vidarbha region," Akola Meteorological Department's junior scientist Ravi Kumar Meena told PTI.

Vidarbha region comprises 11 districts namely Yavatmal, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Buldhana, Washim, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia.

The rise in the day temperature has affected the normal life in Akola with the people preferring to stay indoors. Those citizens who ventured out on the streets can be seen wearing scarves and other protective gear to shield themselves from the scorching heat.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:27 [IST]