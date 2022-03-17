YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: At 42.9 degrees Celsius, Akola records highest day temperature in Vidarbha region

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Akola, Mar 17: Akola city in Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded the highest temperature for the day in the Vidarbha region at 42.9 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

    A temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Akola on March 15, which was also the highest in the Vidarbha region of east Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra: At 42.9 degrees Celsius, Akola records highest day temperature in Vidarbha region

    A MeT official said the maximum temperature in the region is expected to rise to 42 to 43 degrees Celsius in the next two days due to hot winds coming from North India.

    "On Wednesday, Akola recorded the temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in the entire Vidarbha region," Akola Meteorological Department's junior scientist Ravi Kumar Meena told PTI.

    Vidarbha region comprises 11 districts namely Yavatmal, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Buldhana, Washim, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia.

    The rise in the day temperature has affected the normal life in Akola with the people preferring to stay indoors. Those citizens who ventured out on the streets can be seen wearing scarves and other protective gear to shield themselves from the scorching heat.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather maharashtra heatwave

    Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X