Maharashtra: 6,733 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 19 more deaths

Thane, Apr 12: Thane has added6,733 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,80,097, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 19 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,707, he said.

Coronavirus cases in Mahrashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray calls all-party meet, more curbs likely

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.76 per cent, he added.

The number of active cases and recovered patients was not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 58,676 and the death toll at 1,260, another official said.