YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: 3,144 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths

    By
    |

    Thane, Mar 30: With the addition of3,144 new cases ofcoronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 3,12,705,an official said on Tuesday.

    Maharashtra: 3,144 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths

    Besides these new cases reported on Monday, 10 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,454, he said.

    The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.06 per cent, he said.

    Pak President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19Pak President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19

    So far, 2,77,536 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 88.75 per cent.

    There are 28,715 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

    In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 49,706 and the death toll at 1,223, another official said.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 9:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X