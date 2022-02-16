Maharashtra: 16-month-old boy dies three days after getting regular immunisation vaccine in Palghar district

Third wave may get over by mid-March as cases declining in Maharashtra

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Palghar, Feb 16: A 16-month-old boy died three days after he was administered regular immunisation vaccines for infants in the tribal-dominated Palghar district of Maharashtra.

However, the exact cause behind his death is under investigation, a medical officer said on Wednesday.

Medical Officer Dr Bhausaheb Chattar, who is posted in Mokhada town, said the viscera of the toddler has been sent to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for examination.

"We can comment on the cause of his death only after we receive the report from the JJ Hospital which might take ten more days," he said. Dr Chattar said the boy was administered DPT, MMR and (PCV) Booster on February 9.

"He apparently developed complications and died on Saturday (February 12)," the medical officer said.

He said the matter was reported to the higher-ups in the state government. Dr Chattar claimed that four children from the village were also administered the regular immunisation vaccines on February 9 but none of them developed any medical complications. Generally, DPT, MMR and (PCV) Booster vaccines are administered in different months for children.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased boy alleged that he died due to faulty administering of the vaccine. Sources said that the deceased Sarvesh Dhodi, a resident of Koshimseth village, was given the MMR and triple polio booster dose by a nurse from the state-run Vashala health centre on February 10.

He developed a high fever on February 11 and was taken to a private hospital in the village.

As his condition deteriorated on February 12, the boy was rushed to the Khodala Rural Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, according to sources. A Mokhada police station officer said that a case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:39 [IST]