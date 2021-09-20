PM urges people to take part in auction of gifts, mementos received by him

Mahant Narendra Giri's death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles Akhara Parishad chief's demise

New Delhi, Sep 20: Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of All-India Akhara Parishad, was found dead at his residence at Baghambari Math in Prayagaraj on Monday. The police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The All India Akhara Parishad is the largest organisation of saints in India. Allahabad's City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said the mahant was found hanging in his room.

He gave no further details. Several police and administrative officials have rushed to the Math after coming to know of his death and camping outside it. No one except the police is currently being allowed inside the Math. Giri was also the head of Niranjani Akahara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mourned the death of Mahant Narendra Giri. He said that he played a big role in connecting many streams of 'Sant Samaj' together while being devoted to spiritual traditions.

