Mahadayi row: Inevitable for Karnataka to get share of water says Parrikar

Amidst a political slugfest in Karnataka over the Mahadayi waters issue, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that it is inevitable for Karnataka to get its share of water.

Parrikar said at a presser that Goa's main contention was that Karnataka could not divert water from the Mahadayi basin to the Malaprabha river basin.

"If someone thinks that water cannot be taken by Karnataka, he is living in a fool's paradise. He doesn't understand law. If a river flows through Karnataka, how can you deny water to them? But they cannot take the water to some other area. They have to drink it or they have to use it in that area," Parrikar told reporters in Goa.

In its case presented before the Tribunal, Parrikar said that the Goa government, along with documentary evidence, had argued that nearly 115 TMC (thousand million cubic-feet) water was available in the Mahadayibasin, whereas the actual requirement of water in the basin in all three states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa is about 145 TMC.

"The river basin is negative on requirement. Therefore, water cannot be drawn from the river and taken to some other river. That is the point before the Tribunal," Parrikar said.

Parrikar while reacting to the letter written to B S Yeddyurappa said that he had agreed to release drinking water on humanitarian grounds. My letter had taken into account the interests of Goa also he said. If people are speculating about my letter, then it is not my concern. I am sorry, but I have written a perfectly valid letter and the media is wrong in slandering me and the Goa government, Parrikar also said.

