YouTube
  • search
Trending Amarnath Yatra Sri Lanka Crisis Shinzo Abe Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maha: Three die, 47 fall ill after drinking well water in Amravati; CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 9: Three persons died and 47 fell ill after drinking polluted water from open wells in two villages of Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said on Saturday.

    As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), the affected persons belonged to Paach Dongri and Koylari villages of Melaghat in Amravati. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, it was stated.

    Maha: Three die, 47 fall ill after drinking well water in Amravati; CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia
    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

    Earlier in the day, Shinde, who is currently in Delhi, phoned the collector of Amravati and directed that medical treatment be provided to the affected persons at the earliest and if needed, they be admitted to a private hospital, the statement said.

    At least 50 persons fell ill after consuming polluted water from open wells and of these, three have died. The victims suffered from diarrhoea, it said. The district collector informed the chief minister that condition of some patients was critical. To which, Shinde asked him to ensure that all efforts are taken to see that the toll does not rise.

    Comments

    More MAHARASHTRA News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra amravati eknath shinde

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X