Maha Shivaratri 2020: Why you shouldn't offer Tusli and wear black dress on Shivaratri

Devotees across the nation throng Shiva temples to offer prayers on Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri 2021: Why we must not sleep on 'The Greate Night Of Shiva'

Maha Shivaratri 2021: Send wishes, quotes, messages, whatsApp status to your friends and family

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 10: Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious days for Lord Shiva devotees. This year, the festival is celebrated across the country on 11 March (Thursday).

It is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi, Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month that signifies the defeat of ignorance and darkness. This year Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 5:20 pm on Friday (March 12) and will culminate at 7:02 pm on Saturday (March 13).

The legends of Mahashivratri come from different stories, one is how Shiva swallowed Halahala poison to save the world, another is that Mahashivratri is the anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's marriage. Devotees keep fast, chant prayers and keep an all-night vigil on Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri 2021: Why we must not sleep on 'The Greate Night Of Shiva'

Ahead of Maha Shivratri 2021, send these wishes, images, quotes to friends and family.

Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivaratri 2021!

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Maha Shivratri.

On the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, may the lord Shiva fulfil all your wishes.

Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna, Pag Pag Bholenath Ka Aashirwad Mile, Maha Shivratri Ki Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Hara Hara Mahadev

May all your wishes come true, and hope Lord Shiva's blessings remain with you always.

Aapko aur aapki pariwar ko Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Shiv Ji ka vaas ho, Sankton ka naash ho, Har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, OM Namah Shivaya. Happy Maha Shivratri

Happy Maha Shivaratri 2021