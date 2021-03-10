YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maha Shivaratri 2021: Send wishes, quotes, messages, whatsApp status to your friends and family

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious days for Lord Shiva devotees. This year, the festival is celebrated across the country on 11 March (Thursday).

    It is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi, Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month that signifies the defeat of ignorance and darkness. This year Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 5:20 pm on Friday (March 12) and will culminate at 7:02 pm on Saturday (March 13).

    Maha Shivaratri 2021: Send wishes, quotes, messages, whatsApp status to your friends and family

    The legends of Mahashivratri come from different stories, one is how Shiva swallowed Halahala poison to save the world, another is that Mahashivratri is the anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's marriage. Devotees keep fast, chant prayers and keep an all-night vigil on Maha Shivratri.

    Maha Shivratri 2021: Why we must not sleep on 'The Greate Night Of Shiva'

    Ahead of Maha Shivratri 2021, send these wishes, images, quotes to friends and family.

    Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivaratri 2021!

    Wishing you and your family a very Happy Maha Shivratri.

    On the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, may the lord Shiva fulfil all your wishes.

    Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna, Pag Pag Bholenath Ka Aashirwad Mile, Maha Shivratri Ki Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Hara Hara Mahadev

    May all your wishes come true, and hope Lord Shiva's blessings remain with you always.

    Aapko aur aapki pariwar ko Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

    Shiv Ji ka vaas ho, Sankton ka naash ho, Har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, OM Namah Shivaya. Happy Maha Shivratri

    Happy Maha Shivaratri 2021

    More MAHA SHIVRATRI News

    Read more about:

    maha shivratri

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 14:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X