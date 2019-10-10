  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maha polls: Amit Shah-Uddhav Thackeray to address rallies in Amravati on Friday

    By PTI
    |

    Amravati, Oct 10: Electioneering for the eight Assembly seats in Maharashtra's Amravati will gain momentum from Friday when BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address separate rallies in the district located in Vidarbha region.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Shah will address a public gathering in Melghat constituency, a tribal belt where the BJP has fielded Ramesh Mavaskar, a fresh fresh, in place of sitting MLA Prabhudas Bhilavekar. Mavaskar is pitted against NCP's Kewalram Kale.

    Thackeray will address a public meeting at the Dussehra maidan in Amravati city to campaign for Shiv Sena candidates Preeti Band (Badnera Assembly seat), Rajesh Wankhade (Teosa) and Sunita Fiske (Achalpur).

    In Badnera, Preeti Band, the widow of former Sena MLA Sanjay Band, is pitted against two-term Independent MLA Ravi Rana, who has the backing of the opposition Congress and NCP.

    In Teosa, Wankhade is taking on Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur, who is eying a hat-trick. In Achalpur, Fiske, the local municipal council president, is contesting against three-term Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu.

    Maha polls: Big challenge for Shiv Sena as 26 corporators resign ahead of assembly polls

    Polling for the 288 Assembly seats in the state will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 amit shah

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue