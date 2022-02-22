Madhya Pradesh: Sale of meat and liquor banned in Jain pilgrimage centre Kundalpur, Bandakpur

Bhopal, Feb 22: The Madhya Pradesh government has banned the sale of meat and liquor in two towns including Jain pilgrimage centre Kundalpur, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced.

Speaking at Panchkalyanak Maha Mahotsav of the Jain community in Kundalpur, located 285 km from the state capital Bhopal, he said, "With the inspiration of (Jain monk) Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, I am declaring Kundalpur and Bandakpur (both in Damoh district) as 'Pavitra Kshetra' (holy areas), where meat and liquor will be completely banned," Chouhan said addressing a gathering.

Bandakpur town is famous for a Lord Shiva temple.

Chouhan said as per the wish expressed by Vidyasagar Maharaj, the state government will start medical and engineering course studies in Hindi within a year. He also appealed to citizens to come forward for the work of cow protection and to plant trees for a better environment.

The state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang had earlier said Madhya Pradesh government will start the MBBS course in Hindi in Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College from next academic session.

