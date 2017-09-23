Madhya Pradesh minister appeals madrasas to unfurl Tricolour daily

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Vijay Shah on Friday appealed to madrasas to unfurl the Tricolour and make students sing the national anthem daily to instil patriotism among them.

Speaking at a function to mark the 20th foundation day of the State Madarsa Board, the minister said madrasas follow all rules laid down by the school department.

He said, "Regular schools unfurl the Tricolour and sing the national anthem daily. I appeal to all madrasas in MP to unfurl the Tricolour and sing the national anthem daily. I don't think anybody should have a problem with that. Nobody has.''

On the occasion of Independence Day in August, the Madhya Pradesh government told madrasas to mandatorily hoist the Tricolour and organise a Tiranga Rally.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was chief guest at the function, said, "How to love one's country and help it march ahead should be part of school curriculum''. He also said the Prophet stressed on loving one's country.

The board, under its chairman Syed Imad Uddin, is already engaged in an exercise to revise its curriculum on the theme "Vatan Se Mohabbat Ka Islam Dharma Mein Kya Mahatva Hai (What is the importance of love for one's country in Islam)".

